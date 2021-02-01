Local economic professionals explain GameStop’s recent rise in stock market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There have been lots of posts about GameStop on social media lately and it probably has to do with the stock market. Gamestop’s stock rose from under $20 to as high as almost $500.

What started as an idea on the social media app has turned Wall Street upside down and resulted in billions of dollars gained and lost.

Working in the stock market can be a lucrative career but it also means taking a lot of risks. Stock market investors make it a habit to short sell stocks.

“They would go borrow the stock from somebody who has a stock, and then they would sell that stock that they borrowed. Hoping that the price would go down and later on they would buy the stock and hand it back to the person,” Personal Money Planning owner and financial planner Gary Silverman said.

Hedge fund managers used this strategy with stocks of GameStop, the highly popular video game retailer that had very low stock prices. Some Reddit users that are fond of GameStop caught wind of this and decided to buy shares of GameStop to drive up the price.

And they succeeded with prices of GameStop soaring from $15 to as high as almost $500.

“It kind of took on a life of its own of ‘hey, look at what we’re doing. This is actually damaging Wall Street and these huge hedge funds are losing money.’ So it kind of has turned into a ‘let’s punish the big investors,'” Midwestern State University economics professor Dr. Sarah Quintanar said.

“It’s the same thing that the big boys have been doing all along with their power and their money and their connections and such, it’s just that all of a sudden gamers on a platform that many people have never heard of before got together and said ‘enough is enough,” Silverman said.

Hedge funds are designed to protect investments while attempting to generate higher returns. But these hedge funds have lost billions of dollars because of GameStop’s rise.

And the retail investors who made the stock rise may have taught Wall Street a lesson.

“They’ve approached this more as from the perspective of gambling and not from this traditional financial analysis perspective so that’s why they were successful in this time,” Quintanar said.

And for those thinking of shorting stocks or buying shares of GameStop, Silverman said, “Don’t do it. Because even the people who know what they’re doing, these hedge funds, look they lost billions and some are gonna go out of business.”

GameStop stock opened at $316 and closed at $225 on February 1.