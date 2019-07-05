Man charged after assaulting officer

A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police said he punched an officer in the face Thursday evening after officers tried to stop him in the same area of Red Fox as the fireworks disturbance call came in later.

Montrail Jermaine Sanders, 38, is facing several charges including assault on a public servant, evading and resisting.

Police officers said they saw Sanders speeding and running a stop sign on Red Fox Road.

They said Sanders left at a high rate of speed, made a sharp right turn and almost rolled the SUV over and wrecked in front of a home in the 1200 block of Kinley.

Police officers said Sanders got out and ran carrying a lot of items in his arms. Officers said Sanders fell down, and as an officer had his gun pointed at him, he got up and ran inside the home.

When officers went to the home and tried to arrest him, they said Sanders punched one of them in the nose.

Another officer then tased Sanders and took him into custody. They also said they found 35 grams of ecstasy inside the home along with a clear plastic baggy of marijuana.

Sanders was arrested just two weeks ago and also charged with assault of an officer and evading arrest.

Officers said in that arrest, they tried to stop Sanders on Red Fox for no tail lights and he sped off and then got out and ran. They said Sanders ran into a home and officers got him out and while putting him into the patrol car, he kicked one in the chest.

In 2016, Sanders was arrested after officers said he resisted and tried to take an officer’s weapon.

Sanders also has convictions for previous evading and resisting arrests, and police describe him as a high ranking street gang member.