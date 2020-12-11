Man who robbed CMN bucket arrested again after violating probation with alleged theft at Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who robbed about $60 from a wheelchair-bound woman who was collecting donations for hospitalized children is arrested after prosecutors said he violated his probation with a new theft.

Angel Solorzano, 27, was sentenced to five years probation for robbery last January.

In May, he allegedly stole drills from Walmart. Police officers said other violations include possession of drugs and failure to report to his probation supervisor from February to May and failure to pay his fine.

In September 2019, a woman was in Love’s on Windthorst Road collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network when Solorzano came up to her, grabbed her donation bucket from her lap and ran from the store.

Police officers said a man in the store chased after him onto the access road, where he said Solorzano pulled a knife on him and told him to quote “back up!”

Two more witnesses joined the chase, one armed with a gun, and held Solorzano at gunpoint until police arrived.

A hearing was set Thursday, Dec. 10, to revoke his probation but canceled when he filed a notice to contest it. It is now set for February 2021, and Solorzano was booked into jail.