Men’s basketball: St. Edward’s at Midwestern State–Jan. 9, 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If there’s one thing you’ll see trending all over social media, it’s 'New Year, New Me' posts. Becoming a healthier person always tops the list for New Year’s resolutions. Yet some people can pick up some new, unhealthy habits on the road to better living.

United Regional's wellness coordinator, Aketa Thomas sees people taking on new diet trends all the time, including today’s most popular one: intermittent fasting. This diet typically consists of avoiding food for 16 to 18 hours a day and only eating during a 6-8 hour window. While this has been proven to reduce levels of high blood pressure and cholesterol, fasting is not something to get used to.