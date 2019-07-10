More charges filed against Wichita County probation officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – More charges have been filed against a former Wichita County Adult Probation officer, as a probe into activities and alleged misconduct in that office continues.

David Jetton, 68, has a charge of sexual assault and two more charges of official oppression, according to complaints filed by a Texas Ranger.

Jetton had one charge of official oppression filed last month for alleged sexually explicit comments made to a 28-year-old probationer during her office visits.

An additional charge of official oppression and sexual assault were filed July 8, alleging Jetton made inappropriate comments to a 52-year-old probationer, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The woman said this began about two years ago during her office visits with Jetton, and he would ask to see and touch her breasts and would expose himself to her. She said he also put his hands under her clothes to assault her.

She said she did not speak up because he was her probation officer and she was behind on her payments.

Another new charge of official oppression has been filed in connection with a 39-year-old woman who also said she was behind on her payments and community service hours.

This probationer says Jetton began making sexual advances and comments including asking her to expose herself, and that he exposed himself and tried to get her to touch him.

She said it continued from June 2017 to this March in the probation office.

There have been numerous charges filed and suspensions or terminations of employees, including the director and assistant director, involving alleged civil rights violations, perjury, and misconduct.

It includes a probation officer who is alleged to have made threats and paid a probationer to let her adopt her baby.