Mother arrested after police said she left her 3-year-old alone in apartment with space heater

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said a 22-year-old Wichita Falls mother was arrested for child abandonment and endangerment when she left her three-year-old daughter alone in an apartment while she went to the store.

Officers said they got a call around 1 p.m. Wednesday from a person reporting hearing a child crying for her mother outside Park Place Apartments on Maplewood Ave.

When officers arrived they said the door to the apartment was closing.

Officer knocked and said the property manager answered the door and confirmed the resident, Tobiance Simms, had left her daughter alone.

33 minutes later, officers said Simms showed up and said she had to drive to the East side of town to get money and then to the Walmart on Lawrence Road to get diapers.

They said she said her daughter was asleep when she left and she did not want to wake her.

Officers said Simms’ daughter was placed in danger because of the two flights of stairs and there was a small space heater inside the apartment.