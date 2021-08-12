Mother indicted on 10 charges in BB gun and taser child abuse case

Ana Cruz-Trejo Wichita County Jail booking photo



WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother of five children has been indicted on 10 counts charging her with failing to protect her kids or report abuse, which included shooting some of them with BB pellets and using a taser as a discipline.

Ana Cruz-Trejo was arrested on May 22, 2021, and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Police said Cruz-Trejo was aware of the abuse and did not intervene to stop it.

The father, Jacob Lopez, was arrested in March and is jailed on $260,000 bond.

Wichita Falls police and CPS investigators say he shot some of his children numerous times with BBs and also tased them as a form of discipline.

Jacob Lopez Wichita County Jail booking photo

Officers found red circular marks on two of the boys and said a five-year-old had a large number of small round wounds all over his body. The five-year-old also had an open sore inside his lip and the grandmother told officers Lopez had gotten angry with him and punched.

An eight-year-old told police that all her siblings had also been shot with BBs numerous times as well as tased.

Their grandmother and other family members confirmed that information to the police.

Police said Cruz-Trejo told them Lopez had purchased the BB gun for pest control then began to use it to discipline the kids.

Officers said Lopez first denied the accusations but later admitted to hitting the boy in the mouth and to shooting his kids with BBs.