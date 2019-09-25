Space launch includes 1st flyer from United Arab Emirates

International
Posted: / Updated:

United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, centre, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, bottom, and U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir, top, members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), board the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft for the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP) — An American, a Russian and the first space flyer from the United Arab Emirates blasted off Wednesday on a mission to the International Space Station.

A Russian Soyuz rocket lifted off at 6:57 p.m. (1357 GMT) from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to lift a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft into orbit.

The ship carrying NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Hazzaa al-Mansoori, a military pilot from the UAE, docked at the International Space Station about six hours later.

It was the third spaceflight for Skripochka and the first for Meir and al-Mansoori, who flew to the station was on an eight-day mission under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos.

Al-Mansoori was the first of two men chosen by the Gulf Arab nation to fly to the space station.

The trio will join two Russians, three Americans and an Italian aboard the space station. Meir and Skripochka will spend more than six months in orbit. Al-Mansoori will return to Earth next week with Russia’s Alexey Ovchinin and NASA’s Nick Hague.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"

WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother"

UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire"

Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion"

Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop"

National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations"

How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents

Thumbnail for the video titled "How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents"

national comic book day

Thumbnail for the video titled "national comic book day"

Alzheimer's care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's care"

Bird-safe windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bird-safe windows"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News