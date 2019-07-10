Multiple car burglaries overnight at local apartment complex

UPDATE: Laquinton Talbert is now facing 2 additional charges. They include Burglary of Vehicle Articles and Theft of a Firearm.

They were served to him while he was already in jail.

UPDATE: A Wichita Falls man is charged with credit card abuse after police say he was arrested in connection to several car burglaries at a local apartment complex.

Between the hours of 11 Monday night and 5:30 Tuesday morning, six cars were broken into at the 3919 apartment complex, formerly known as the Wellington on the Lake Apartments.

Police said multiple items were stolen including cash, electronics, several credit cards, and a gun.

One resident told officers her Mazda CZ-5 was broken into and her American Express credit card was missing and had fraudulent charges on her card on July 8, from the Walmart off Lawrence Road that totaled to more than $745.

After looking at store security footage, officers said they identified Laquinton Talbert, 24, as the suspect using the stolen credit card to buy an X-Box gaming system and a large-screen tv.

They also say Talbert’s girlfriend drove him to Walmart and later posted a new x-box for sale on social media.

Talbert is currently in the Wichita County jail with $5,000 in bonds.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Wichita Falls police officers are reminding residents to lock their car doors after six cars were broken into at a local apartment complex.

Police said between the hours of 11 p.m July 7 and 5:30 a.m. July 8, six cars were broken into at the 3919 Apartment Complex, formerly known as the Wellington on the Lake Apartments.

Several items were taken including cash, electronics, several credit cards and a gun.

Sgt. Harold McClure with the WFPD said there were no signs of forced entry on any of the vehicles.

He’s also stressed that everyone lock their doors at night and to never leave a gun inside a car overnight, even if your doors are locked.

Police said no arrests have been made.