National poll reveals not all Americans comfortable with COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — As the COVID-19 vaccines arrive at hospitals and other locations around the nation, the number of Americans who have trust in those vaccines and would probably get the vaccination now stands at roughly 60%, while many more millions say definitely not or they are still undecided.

A Pew Research Center poll taken the last 10 days of November shows 60% now definitely plan, or probably will get a vaccination. That is up from around 50% in September.

However, 39% said they would definitely not, or probably not, get a vaccination.