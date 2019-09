VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — To honor first responders, the folks with New Visions are hosting a dinner at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

From 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thursday, police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and EMTs are welcomed to enjoy a meal at the Booker T. Wahington Community Center.

The event is free to the public.