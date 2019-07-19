Off-duty officer rescues crash victims

Uncategorized

by: Amanda Dukes

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH) – Body camera footage shows the moments after a Cocoa, Florida police police officer rescued two people from a submerged car while off duty.

Corporal Ken Brackin says he heard the crash while at his home in Titusville early Tuesday morning and rushed to help.

Body camera footage from the Titusville Police Department shows the moments after they responded to the crash.

When they arrived, Brackin had already pulled two victims from the vehicle.

“I did hear somebody banging on the inside of the car while I was underwater, so I handed my stuff to my fiancé and walked around and jumped in,” Brackin says.

The car was upside-down in a watery ditch, and Brackin said as he tried to open the doors, most of them wouldn’t budge.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News