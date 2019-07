A motorcycle driver was injured after colliding with a pickup west of Lawton Thursday.

The crash happened at 6:36 p.m. on Lee Blvd.

Officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup was attempting to make a left turn onto Deyo Mission Road when the truck collided with the motorcycle.

Warren D. Wilson, 45, of Indiahoma was transferred to OU Trauma Center in fair condition after being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital by ambulance.