Olney Fire Chief dies after cancer battle

Olney Fire Chief Ron Keeter died June 17 after a brief battle with cancer.

Keeter had been with the Olney Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years.

He was awarded the department’s Firemen of the Year in 1997 in that same year he became Fire Chief for the department.

During his 26 years of service, Keeter responded to approximately 2,200 fires or runs, as well as over 800 meetings.

“A firehouse is NOT a social “clubhouse”… It is an organization of “volunteer employees”… …as such, it should be service-driven, business-minded…and lead by competent individuals who are less concerned with their titles or status and more clearly focused on the Mission.” Ron Keeter

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the First Baptist Church of Olney. Interment will follow at Keeter Cemetery in Elbert. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.

The family has suggested donations be made to:

Chief Ron Keeter Memorial Scholarship

At Olney Interbank, PO Box 457, Olney TX 76374

Or

Hospice of Wichita Falls

PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls TX 76308