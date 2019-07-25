Olney Hamilton Hospital celebrating 111 years

OLNEY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Olney residents are celebrating a milestone this year.

Olney Hamilton Hospital turned 111-years-old this year.

The hospital was founded by George Hamilton back in 1908 and has been going strong ever since, and Thursday they celebrated an award as the oldest rural hospital in the state of Texas, something that George’s daughter Kathrine Atchley said is an honor to be a part of.

“Olney has been very supportive of this hospital, they always have been. When dad died he left the hospital to the city of Olney and they appreciated it and have taken good care of it as you can tell.”

