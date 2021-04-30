Peter Pan debuts at the Wichita Theatre with hybrid seating options

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With each show the Wichita Theatre puts on, the more comfortable they get.

“We feel like we’re kind of back to normal,” Wichita Theatre Dwayne Jackson said. “It just raises the hype for opening the show, and this show is one that will meet their expectations.”

Although Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure isn’t the first show of 2021 for the Wichita Theatre, it is the first one they cast this year after February’s production of “Matilda” was cast pre-shutdown.

But the shutdown did come, changing just about everything about the theatre experience.

“When you’ve been in the business for 27 years, you become accustomed to people coming in smiling, having a good time,” Jackson said.

And those smiles weren’t there, the lobby was empty and extra space between groups were put in.

But that’s no longer as they ready for opening night of Peter Pan, Jackson sees a whole new side to the entire experience.

“Then to see them coming in, so happy, they haven’t even seen a show yet, and they’re bubbling with joy because they’re out of the house, they’re getting back to some sense of normalcy,” Jackson said.

Everyone from the cast to everyone behind the scenes, like production manager Casey Osborne, excited to feel that once again.

“To see all the hard work from everybody involved in the show, to be able to give that back to the community and say we’re back and we’re ready to get back to normal as soon as we can,” Osborne said.

And they’ll offer a hybrid system for the showings, one where you can choose a more traditional option, normal rows, normal concession stand lines, normal show!

Or you can opt to keep the spaced seating, and even continue ordering concessions from your seat and have it delivered.

“They’re doing that because that’s what they feel comfortable with, and we’ll continue to try and honor that at least for now until everybody feels like they’re ready to get into the whole swing of life,” Jackson said.

Putting on a show, however you see fit, and maybe escape to never land one more time.

“I’m a behind-the-scenes guy, but to be able to see the crowds come in and see everybody happy to be able to come out and experience live entertainment again is a lot of fun,” Osborne said.

It all starts tonight at 7 P.M, then shows will continue to run on Fridays at 7, and Saturdays at 2, then again at 7!

For more information on the show click here, for info on how to buy tickets, click here!