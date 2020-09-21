Pioneer Reunion 2020 – Thursday, September 17, 2020 (Pt. 1)

Your team is trailing the Atlanta Falcons by 15 points with just over seven minutes left on the clock. Your team was behind by 20 points at one time. Your team had four first-quarter turnovers and went into half-time down 19 points.

So...what do you do? If you're the Dallas Cowboys, you win the game 40-39 on a last-second 45-year field goal by new veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein. But that's not the whole story. In order to get the chance to try that field goal, the Cowboys had to score two touchdowns in that seven-minute span, and recover a most-unlikely onside kickoff.