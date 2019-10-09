“Preventing Elder Financial Abuse” program October 10 at The Red Door

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First National Bank’s “Preventing Elder Financial Abuse” program will be presented at The Red Door Senior Citizens Center at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The Red Door is located at the corner of Tenth and Burnett streets in downtown Wichita Falls.

A recent study estimates the financial loss by victims of elder financial crimes and exploitation is more than $2.9 billion a year with approximately 2 million seniors being exploited.

Awareness of elder financial abuse is growing, and staff at First National Bank are often relied upon as the front line of defense in the protection of their customers and as a provider of financial fraud prevention education and information for our elderly customers.

“Elder financial abuse is a rapidly growing problem in our country, and First National Bank is pleased to provide this educational program to teach our seniors and their family members how to protect themselves against financial exploitation,” says Karen Hughes, Vice President of Business Development at First National Bank of Wichita Falls.

The 30-minute video program, produced by the Senior Housing Crime Prevention Foundation, in partnership with Senior Crime Stoppers, will be followed by a question and answer session. Take-away information will be provided, along with a useable checklist of things to do to better protect yourself.

Join First National Bank at The Red Door Senior Center for this important program on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.