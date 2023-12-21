WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to a recent City Council meeting, the Public Health District now has more funds to support its staff and operations.

During the meeting on December 19, 2023, council members moved forward in awarding the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District with the Public Health Workforce Grant.

The grant, which is from state-wide funding through the Texas Department of State Health Services, will increase funding by $700,793, from $1,929,328 to $2,630,121 through June 2024.

With this necessary funding, the 11 employees who work in the Public Health District under this grant will allow them to make strategic investments to support the hiring, retention, and

training of the public health workforce, according to city officers.

Not only that, but the additional funds will continue to move the area forward in health education through diabetes prevention and education and tobacco cessation and prevention, and it will heighten communication with the public regarding Health District services.

“This is a great day for public health,” Director of Health, Amy Fagan, said. “These additional funds will provide support for staff and operations in several sections within the Health District to serve Wichita Falls and Wichita County.”

According to city officials, DSHS awarded the grant to the Health District based on its history of quality work performed in the greater Wichita Falls community.