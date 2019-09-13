Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Caribbean Student Organization (CSO) was founded in 1994, at the Midwestern State University. The primary objective of our organization is to promote acculturation and diversity through various events showcasing the Caribbean culture and traditions.

Their signature event Carbifest was added to our list of events, in an effort to depict the deeply rooted cultural heritage of the Caribbean. This most important event is held annually in the month of September.