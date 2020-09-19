Rep. Drew Springer moves campaign virtual after wife tests positive for COVID-19

State Representative Drew Springer is shifting his Texas Senate campaign from in-person events to virtual ones after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Springer, he and his wife Lydia went to a campaign event in Decatur on Sept.14.

Lydia was taken to the hospital later that night for unrelated symptoms and was eventually tested and diagnosed with COVID-19.

Springer said they followed the local health director’s notes by contacting those Lydia came into contact with and beginning a 14-day quarantine.

Springer said he and Lydia are “blessed” to not have symptoms.

He did not get tested, per his doctor’s suggestion.

Springer said he did go to an event on a Grayson County farm Thursday, Sept. 17, where Springer said he kept 10 to 20 feet from others during the entire event and did not shake hands or take pictures with supporters.

Springer is campaigning for Senate District 30, currently held by State Sen. Pat Fallon.

On Aug. 8, 2020, the Texas GOP nominated Fallon for the Republican ballot in November for 4th Congressional District after Rep. John Ratcliffe became President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Shelley Luther is also running for District 30.

Luther gained national attention as a salon owner for defying COVID-19 restrictions back in May.

Chris Watts resigned as Denton’s mayor to run.

Also running are Craig Carter from Nocona and Andy Hopper, from Decatur.

On the Democratic side, Jacob Minter from Anna in Collin County.

Early voting for Senate District 30 ends Sept. 25 and Election Day is Sept. 29.