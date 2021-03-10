Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13) voices disapproval after House approves $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13) voiced his disapproval of the American Rescue Act after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the bill and send the $1.9 trillion relief package to the desk of the president.

According to Jackson’s Press Secretary Casey Nelson, Jackson said he did not support the COVID-19 relief bill.

“I did not support the ‘COVID relief’ bill because it will not provide targeted relief,” Jackson said.

Rep. Jackson also opposed the first version of the COVID-19 relief bill the House originally drafted, which was sent to the Senate last week and amended before the House voted to approve it Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson said the bill has many notable problems, chief among them that 90% of the $1.9 trillion will be spent on things not related to COVID-19.

Jackson said billions of dollars will be spent on “longtime socialist pet projects that would not pass if not disguised as ‘COVID relief'”.

Jackson also said $350 billion will be used to bail out Democrat-run states like California and New York “as a reward for devastating their communities with prolonged lockdowns and decades of reckless spending on failed progressive policies.”

Other items Jackson noted as problems with the bill:

$50 million for a Planned Parenthood slush fund

$111 million for welfare work requirements

$600 million for Pelosi’s home of San Francisco

No Republican Representatives voted in favor of the $1.9 trillion amended bill in the House on Wednesday afternoon.