Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in Lawton are heading to the voting booth to chose some of their next city councilors.

One of which is out on bond after he was arraigned.

Caleb Davis was charged in April with misdemeanor embezzlement, but last week, the Comanche County district attorney upgraded that to a felony.

Davis’ charge stems from a 2018 OSBI investigation where he allegedly misappropriated a $6,000 check donation to think Lawton, a consulting company Davis owns and operates.

Official documents show that if a city councilman is convicted or enters a plea of guilty or no contest to an embezzlement charge, they must leave office.

Davis, claims district attorney Fred Smith offered him a deal to leave office, and then threatened to upgrade the charge to a felony if he did not accept the offer.

We contacted the DA’s office for comment but did not receive a call back.

