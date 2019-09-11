Retired flight attendant volunteers at Flight 93 National Memorial

by: Haleigh Dibetta

Posted:

PENNSYLVANIA (KFDX/KJTL) — On Sept. 11 2001, Linda Artman says she never could have imagined then she would be where she is today.

Artman says, “I can identify so strongly with those flight attendants as they took care of their passengers that day as they tried to make sure to the best of their ability that they were safe and protected. Obviously they couldn’t do all of that but I know they wanted to.” “I was working on an American Airlines flight and I had left Boston and my other layover from my 3-day trip was in D.C., and those are the two departure cities that we lost planes on 9/11.”

Artman’s flight was forced to land at Chicago O’hare International Airport. After learning what was happening, her next flight was canceled. Hours of worry and uncertainty followed.

Artman says, “I knew my husband was in Washington D.C. and he had meetings scheduled at the pentagon. I wasn’t sure when or where, so we went for hours and hours not knowing that day if the other one was alive. So I will never forget that day and it’s a special place in my head and my heart in some good ways but mostly bad ways – but I’ll never forget it.”

Now, she doesn’t want anyone else to forget the bravery of the crew and passengers on flight 93 either.

Artman says “an awful lot of what happened with flight 93 is lost, it was sort of the stepchild with all the other 3. The other 3 got lots of press, they were in important places which means there was a lot of people involved and lots of people to talk to and about it.”

For over three years, Artman has volunteered at the memorial.

Artman says, “We get people from all over the world here and it makes people look inside themselves and wonder, ‘if I had been on that plane would I have been able to make those decisions and then act on it.'”

She plans to never stop sharing their story.

Artman says, “it’s something else to actually run up that aisle toward the cockpit knowing what was going to happen. I think its important people understand how courageous they were.”

Today marks 18 years since that fateful day.

