Reward offered for information on missing Clay County cattle

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Special Ranger John Bradshaw of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) is seeking information on 489 steers missing from a ranch in eastern Clay County, Texas.

The cattle went missing between November 2018 and August 2019. Due to the large herd maintained by the rancher, he did not discover the missing animals until shipping the remainder of the cattle.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

According to Bradshaw, the steers weigh 400-500 pounds and are mixed breed Charolais and Black Angus type cattle. They also have a brand, illustrated below, on the left hip.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333, or Special John Bradshaw at (940) 389-6123.

All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.

The missing cattle have this brand on their left hip.

