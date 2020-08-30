Sen. Pat Fallon endorses Rep. Drew Springer to be his successor in Senate District 30

State Sen. Pat Fallon is throwing his weight behind State Rep. Drew Springer to be his successor in District 30 as Fallon is now on the ticket for the 4th Congressional District on Nov. 3.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — State Sen. Pat Fallon is throwing his weight behind State Rep. Drew Springer to be his successor in District 30 as Fallon is now on the ticket for the 4th Congressional District on Nov. 3.

Shelley Luther is also running for District 30.

Luther gained national attention as a salon owner for defying COVID-19 restrictions back in May. Chris Watts resigned as Denton’s mayor to run.

Also running are Craig Carter from Nocona and Andy Hopper, from Decatur.

On the democratic side, Jacob Minter from Anna in Collin County.

Related Content Texas GOP nominates State Sen. Pat Fallon for Congressional District 4

It’s Springer though, whose 68th district includes Wilbarger, Hardeman, Throckmorton, Montague, Young and Jack counties, Fallon believes would be the perfect fit in Senate District 30.

“The favorite and front-runner by far is Representative Drew Springer,” State Sen. Pat Fallon said. “I endorsed Drew, I know him, he’s great with constituent services, he does a lot of town halls, we did 40 townhalls in the last 2.5 years as the nominee and as the elected senator.

Fallon said he plans to stay in his current role until January 2021 so there will be no vacancy.

The special election for District 30 is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Early voting begins Monday, Sept. 14.

On Aug. 8, 2020, the Texas GOP nominated Fallon for the Republican ballot in November for 4th Congressional District after Rep. John Ratcliffe became President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Fallon will face Democratic challenger, Russell Foster and libertarian, Lou Antonelli.