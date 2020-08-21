Shiner launches ‘Straight Shooter’ craft brewed hard seltzer

SHINER, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, the 111-year-old independent craft brewery and brewer of the iconic Shiner Bock, announced Friday the launch of its new craft brewed hard seltzer Shiner Straight Shooter.

Shiner’s Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said they used a few simple ingredients and water sourced from their artesian well to ensure it was genuinely craft brewed.

“We brewed it so it would live up to its name ‘Straight Shooter’—it is a straightforward, transparent, delicious, and refreshing craft-brewed hard seltzer,” Mauric said.

Shiner looks to offer up a unique take on a hard seltzer that is crafted in smaller batches using traditional craft brewing methods.

Straight Shooter is also naturally gluten-free with zero carbs, zero sugar, and 90 calories per serving.

The new hard seltzer will be available in four flavors: Wild Cherry, Lemonade, Mango, and Grapefruit & Lime.

The seltzer will be available in a variety pack 12-pack cans, Lemonade 6-pack cans, and Wild Cherry 6-pack cans.

Shiner Straight Shooter will launch with retailers at the end of August.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas.

Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the leading independent craft brewers in the country, with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico.

To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 111 years ago.

