Taft Project begins, expected to take about 18 months

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Drivers be ready! Contractors have begun work on the city’s Taft Boulevard Project!

Phase one has shut down Taft on the west end where it meets Kemp, cutting off the thru-traffic.

Right now, Taft sits at 18 feet wide and city engineer Blane Boswell said this project will almost double the width of the road, hopefully making it that much safer for all.

“You can see areas with tracks of where cars have to pull off the pavement to be able to pass cause it’s so narrow, so in the completion of the project we hope it’s much safer for traveling public,” Boswell said.

And since this project is being done in phases, Boswell added some phases will take longer than others depending on certain factors, but a project of this size usually has about an 18-month timeline, weather permitting.