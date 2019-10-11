Temple College at Vernon College—Oct. 10, 2019

The City View Mustangs have not beaten the Holliday Eagles since 2014.. thats 6 seasons to be exact. But on Friday, October 4th, The Mustangs lead 20-0 at halftime and with some powerful defense held on to win 20-14.

"Oh it was just great. You know the kids have been working for this for a long time you know, and to be able to beat a great team like Holliday is something special. It put us on the map you know, we wanted to win this game to get some respect, and I think we earned it tonight," said Rudy Hawkins.