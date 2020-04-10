WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As scientists around the world search for a cure for COVID-19, plasma treatment is now showing progress, which is why the Texas Blood Institute is asking for recovered coronavirus patients to donate their plasma.

Fifteen patients have already donated their plasma to the TBI and other patients around the country are doing the same. While plasma treatment may not be a cure, it can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.