Texas DPS Chief fired, accused of sexually assaulting woman at party

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division has been fired from the department Tuesday after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

According to Texas DPS, John Jones, 45, was arrested after a joint operation between both the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

According to a police report on the case, Jones threw a party at his home in Leander on July 20. The 44-year-old victim accuses Jones of the rape while they were riding an ATV on the property. Once they reached a secluded spot, Jones assaulted her and returned to the party, according to the victim. She left with a friend afterward and went to the hospital with her mother to get a forensic test.

According to the police affidavit, Jones told the victim “I know it’s wrong” during the assault.

The victim considered Jones a “pillar of the community” because of his position in state law enforcement, according to the report. The victim was at the party because she was a friend of Jones’ wife.

Jones faces a charge of sexual assault-rape and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The case is being investigated by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney’s office.