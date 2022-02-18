An investigation into Texas’ temporary tag system is bringing to light a slew of problems that police say is very alarming.

The changes come during turmoil over how the agency handled concerns over criminals accessing that system.

“We want to get this right. We want to get it right for you. We want to get it right for the citizens of this state.”

Emerging from an hours-long closed session, the Texas DMV board is promising to fix the state’s paper tag problem.

There’s an immediate impact

According to law enforcement, some of the changes so far are working.

Detectives said they used to see 25,000 fraudulent paper tags a week and now it’s in the “low hundreds,”with crooks reverting back to trying to produce tampered tags instead of infiltrating the DMV’s system to print real ones.

But there are still problems.

has the programming been corrected so that only a 17 digit VIN, and it has to be the correct format of an actual VIN, has that been corrected?

Brian Ge managing attorney said it has.

But central Texas Sheriff’s Deputy David Kohler said he has proof that’s not true.

There is still another issue with VIN verification that has still yet to be resolved.

Five days ago he was able to register VINs with 15 and 18 characters. One below and above the standard.

He said the VINs the Texas DMV is allowing would be rejected on sites like Carfax.

“Oh I didn’t know that we do not have VIN decoding software on the system it’s definitely something we’re looking at and we think it’s a great idea”

The board said some states and older cars use longer VINs, which is why VIN verification is being considered, something Kohler said is crucial to keeping law enforcement and the public safe.

It could have been involved in a kidnapping or a homicide or could be a stolen car or it could have been involved in a hit and run where there’s a fatality/and you have no way of knowing?

All of this comes at a time of uncertainty for the agency, now with general counsel Tracey Beaver resigning just days after executive director Whitney Brewster.

You can see former Executive Director Whitney Brewster’s name still on the agenda. That is a surprise to law enforcement who said her sudden resignation comes as a shock considering she had planned to set up meetings with them.

These sudden shakeups at the agency now have some concerned that this will slow down progress moving forward.

The board said it hopes to vote on fingerprinting new and existing independent car dealers in the coming months.