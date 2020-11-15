Texoma athletes sign national letters of intent – November 13, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Live and silent auctions were held at Sale Barn Cowboy Church to raise money for multiple local organizations and the family of Kaleb Honea.

The 16-year-old Rider student passed away in August from injuries sustained in a car wreck. Since then, loved ones of Honea have been setting up benefits for Kaleb's Memorial to create a bench in his honor and for the Kaleb Honea memorial scholarship.