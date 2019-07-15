Texoma Country Morning 7-15-19 1

(WJHG) A former Jackson County deputy accused of planting drugs in people's cars has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Wednesday Zachary Wester, 26, of Crawfordville, was arrested on felony charges including racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor perjury, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.