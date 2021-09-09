Texoma Gives surpasses $1.5 million fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives has surpassed its fundraising goal of $1.5 million in donations to local nonprofit organizations.

With over three and a half hours remaining, over 4,797 donors have given over $1.5 million to 190 local nonprofit organizations.

That doesn’t mean the time to give has passed, though! Hundreds of local nonprofit organizations depend on the generosity of Texoma to operate, and you have until 10 p.m. to donate.

The more we give, the more they’re able to give back to our community.

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

The deadline for donations is 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.

Local Nonprofits Participating in Texoma Gives

The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.