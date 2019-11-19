Texoma non-profits unite to raise donations for Rainbow House

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to a joint effort between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and JustServe, a local organization has more supplies to help kids who find themselves in foster care. With 70 boxes of supplies donated, this certainly was a kind act, an act one woman said she had a special connection to.

“I wanted to do something that would help them be able to help kids,” Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Christy Funk said.

Funk, like many in her church community, has a servant’s heart.

“Usually when you’re helping other people, you help yourself,” Funk said.

When she is not volunteering her time for her church and as a court-appointed special advocate for children, Funk is giving her time as a physician’s assistant in the emergency room, where she said she saw another need to fill for children.

“Working at the hospital, I see a lot of sad things that come through, with kids,” Funk said. “You know, they may come in with their parents and may not get to leave with their parents.”

So she decided she could fill this need by working with her church and justserve.org this past Texoma Serves Day to gather almost 70 boxes of donations for Rainbow House.

“To have a church youth group, take a day of service and come in and supply 68 boxes of supplies, is unbelievable. Its wonderful,” Kathy Rios, Rainbow House Member, said.

Running entirely off donations, Rainbow House acts as a resource for children entering foster care; collecting things like clothes, bedding, and cleaning supplies.

Rios said the donations really make a difference.

“It makes it a lot easier. Sometimes caseworkers have had to take things out of pocket, to supply them for a child,” Rios said. “So to have diapers and cleaning supplies and clothing and blankets and bedding all come in donated; all brand new and fresh for these children. It’s just an amazing blessing.”

A blessing that Funk said goes both ways.

Funk said, “It really blesses my life to be able to help other people.”

For more information on how to donate click here.