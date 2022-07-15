TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s Homepage ranked the top school districts in Texoma in a variety of different categories, according to Niche.com’s statewide school district rankings.

As a basis for developing our raking system, we consulted Niche.com, a website that ranks every single school district in the United States. There are multiple different rankings, from best districts for athletes to best teachers. Here’s what we factored into our decisions:

Overall Statewide Ranking

Statewide Rank in Safety

Statewide Rank in Athletics

Statewide Rank in Teachers

Schools were also graded in a variety of areas and given an overall grade, on a scale of A to F. Here are the criteria districts were graded on:

Academics

Teachers

Clubs and activities

Administration

College preparedness

Health and safety

Sports and athletics

Facilities and resources

Our final rankings and grades can be found below: