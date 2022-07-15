TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s Homepage ranked the top school districts in Texoma in a variety of different categories, according to Niche.com’s statewide school district rankings.
As a basis for developing our raking system, we consulted Niche.com, a website that ranks every single school district in the United States. There are multiple different rankings, from best districts for athletes to best teachers. Here’s what we factored into our decisions:
- Overall Statewide Ranking
- Statewide Rank in Safety
- Statewide Rank in Athletics
- Statewide Rank in Teachers
Schools were also graded in a variety of areas and given an overall grade, on a scale of A to F. Here are the criteria districts were graded on:
- Academics
- Teachers
- Clubs and activities
- Administration
- College preparedness
- Health and safety
- Sports and athletics
- Facilities and resources
Our final rankings and grades can be found below: