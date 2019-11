Former Rider Lady McKena Wood is joined by three former Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes on the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s soccer team.

Janae Sanchez, Emma Antil and Reilly Anderson are the three former Old High standouts.

The Drovers are 23-1 this season and are heading to the NAIA National Tournament in Alabama which begins December 2. The Drovers next game is December 3. The tournament features the final 16 teams cometing for the national championship.