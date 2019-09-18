Three masked teens killed by homeowner

GEORGIA (NBC NEWS) — Family members identified two of the three teens killed after authorities claim the teens were involved in an attempted armed robbery in Rockdale County, Georgia early Monday morning.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said the teens, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old, were killed during an exchange of gunfire.

A Sheriff’s spokesman said late Monday afternoon that the teens were attempting to rob three people in the front yard of a home, and one of the teens opened fire on the alleged robbery victims.

