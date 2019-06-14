Top tech gifts for Father’s Day

(NBC News) Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re still looking for a gift, there are some top gadgets that he’s sure to love.

For the techie Dad, why not give him a gadget to keep all of his other gadgets charged? The Base Station Hub from Nomad does just that, and is only $100.

For the traveler: Ekster offers a smart wallet with RFID protection, tracking and power.

For the music lover: The JBL is a popular Bluetooth speaker at a budget-friendly $40. If you’re in the market for wireless earphones, Anker’s SoundCore Liberty Air is about half the price of Apple’s Air Pods.

For the foodie: The Meater Plus can make sure everything on the grill is cooked to perfection.

For the kid at heart: gift games on the go with the Gamevice controller, let him play at home with Xbox One’s new All-Digital console.

