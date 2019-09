WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Whether you’re in peak physical condition, a stay-at-home mom or even a doctor--menopause happens to every woman. It signifies the end of the reproductive period, causing a big change to our everyday lives both physically and emotionally.

At the United Regional Physician Group, Dr. Maxine Lingurar makes it her speciality to answer those burning questions of what's happening to the body when "the change" comes around.