(KFDX/KJTL) — 133 lbs of marijuana are off the streets near Vernon.

A DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop in Hardeman Co. Friday, leading to the drug seizure.

Sheriff Pat Laughery says a Vernon K-9 officer assisted in the search off highway 287 and highway 6.

Earlier in the day, Laughery said Hardeman Co. officials arrested another individual on drug charges as well.

