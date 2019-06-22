Two jailed on agg. robbery charges after man reports being hit over head with flashlight

A Burkburnett man and Iowa Park woman are jailed on aggravated robbery charges after a man reports being hit over the head with a flashlight and robbed.

Ashley Bilyeu, 32, and Billy Clinton Brown, 32, are charged with aggravated robbery, and Brown has additional charges of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle .

Wichita Falls police officers said just after midnight on Wednesday officers went to the 100 block of North Beverly for a burglary report.

The resident there told police officers a woman he knew as Ashley came to his house with a man he didn’t know.

He said the man suddenly hit him in the head with what appeared to be a flashlight.

Then he stood over him while Bilyeu went into his bedroom, and they both left with his keys, wallet, phone and car.

Police officers said they identified both suspects and found them, along with the car later that day at the Sleepwell Motel on Iowa Park Road.

They also found a large metal flashlight.

Officers said Bilyeu said she went to the home to make a drug deal, but when they couldn’t agree to a deal, she called Brown for a ride, got to his place and assaulted the victim.

She said she left with another man in a truck and Brown drove the victim’s car, but Brown said he left in the truck and Bilyeu drove the car.