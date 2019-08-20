Two men charged in connection with a burglary at an Altus medical marijuana dispensary

Caleb Morgan, 21, and Trayvon Reed, 23, were arrested on charges of second degree burglary

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men were arrested by Altus police early Tuesday morning in connection with a burglary at a local medical marijuana dispensary.

Chief Tim Murphy said just before 4:30 a.m. a patrol officer observed a car parked in the alley behind Jude’s Farm, 406 South Main. When the officer went to investigate, the car drove away.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 800 block of West Broadway, while other patrol officers checked the back of the building and discovered the business had been burglarized.

Officers said both suspects, Caleb Morgan, 21, and Trayvon Reed, 23, had insulation in their hair and clothing which matched evidence from the burglary crime scene.

After entering the building, the suspects attempted to remove a safe from an office area.

Morgan and Reed were arrested on charges of second-degree burglary. They are being held at the Jackson County Jail.