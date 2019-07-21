Vernon community raises money for middle school teacher battling cancer

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)—The folks in the city of Vernon are rallying around one middle school teacher battling cancer and held a benefit to raise funds for her medical treatment.

Leeanne Cook has been a teacher for Vernon Middle School for the past eight years teaching 6th through 8th-grade dyslexic children, but since being diagnosed with Glioblastoma last June, the community around her has come together to help the person who they say serves others.

“The people that have just stepped up that are willing to wanna help, the monetary donations, the people that have showed up today to say, ‘what can I do,’ and just offer assistance. Leeanne is so appreciative, her family is so grateful, they are very loved in our community,” Cook’s best friend Shelly Koch said.

Cook is a member of the National Barrel Horse Association Texas 14 and Texas/Oklahoma Barrel Racing Association, and her racing friend Becky Oglesby says while cook holds the yearly “Shadow” barrel race benefit, it was only right to hold a barrel race as part of her benefit.

“Her barrel racing family has came together in order to bless this family,” Oglesby said. “So our number one goal today is to put as much money in the pockets of this family as we possibly can. That’s why we have all this stuff going on today, live auction, bake sale, barbecue, barrel race…”

All donations and proceeds from the benefit will go towards Cook’s medical bills, and although Cook is undergoing treatment on the day of the benefit, hundreds gathered to support the woman who gives so much to the community.