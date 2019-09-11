Breaking News
Vernon ISD brings back homecoming dress-up days after social media outrage

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — One day after Vernon ISD banned dress-up days during homecoming week, the school district has changed its tone following social media outrage by students, parents and community members.

On Tuesday, Vernon Middle School posted on its Facebook page that students would not be allowed to dress up for homecoming week. According to the post, dress-up days were considered distracting and Vernon Middle School would like students to focus on learning.

Follow the post, community member began coming forward demanding the school district change its mind.

Wednesday morning, Vernon administrators met the discuss the matter.

“The decision to not participate in homecoming dress-up days was a campus decision,” said Jeff Byrd, Vernon ISD superintendent. “The district’s primary focus is on curriculum, instruction, and learning. The VMS administrative team felt like it would be a distraction.”

“While I understand the reasoning behind the decision, community support and school pride are also important. To address the concerns of the community, the VMS administrative team has decided to allow the students to participate in the remainder of the week,” Byrd said. “We welcome parental and community input and involvement and are appreciative of the input that we received on this issue.”

Vernon Middle School students are allowed to participate in dress-up days for the rest of the week.

