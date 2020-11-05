Voters for, against WFISD school bond react to in-person voting results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Without mail-in or absentee ballots, we know the possible fate of the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s school bond package.

Right now, Proposition A is passing by a hair, and Prop B is failing by a small margin.

The total price tag for the package is $290 million.

Currently, 51% are for Prop A, 49% are against, and 52% are against Prop B, with 48% for.

It’s all up to those final ballots by mail.

Months of bond preparation comes down to this.

Anticipation on both sides as Wichita Falls awaits final results.

“We always knew it was going to be a close election, we were not surprised at all that it was going to be the tight,” David Cook, PAC member, said. “It was something that this community is passionate about on both sides and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

The WFISD school bond package, by law, was broken into two propositions, at a 32 cent increase.

“We were concerned about debt being piled up on future generations,” Ed Stein, “Vote No” volunteer, said. “We’ve already got plenty of debt at state and national levels, we don’t need to be adding more. That’s been a big concern, but also tax rates.”

As of Wednesday night, Nov. 4, Prop A is passing, Prop B is not.

The first bond is for the land and building of two new high schools.

The second bond is for recreational facilities.

“I do think once we do go back to the drawing board and explain exactly that it’s for practice facilities not only for sports but for the band and tennis and things like that. I really feel confident the community will get behind it and go ahead and pass Proposition B as well just at a future bond date,” Cook said.

Those with building the Falls Future PAC said no matter the final outcome, they’ll keep pushing for a way to better the school. Volunteers with the “Vote No” group said if Prop A or both do officially pass, they’re not going anywhere.

“The fight just continues to the next bond,” Stein said. “Another opportunity for no voters to step up and say you know what we’re taxed enough already and you raised our taxes in this last bond and we’re going to hold the line and hopefully vote some people in that will reduce our tax rates.”

With much left in the air, one thing is for sure, it couldn’t get much closer than this.

This is just the first step in the long range facilities plan.

Another bond will need to pass in 2027, one without a tax hike.