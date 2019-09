WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

PENNSYLVANIA (KFDX/KJTL) — On Sept. 11 2001, Linda Artman says she never could have imagined then she would be where she is today.

Artman says, "I can identify so strongly with those flight attendants as they took care of their passengers that day as they tried to make sure to the best of their ability that they were safe and protected. Obviously they couldn't do all of that but I know they wanted to." "I was working on an American Airlines flight and I had left Boston and my other layover from my 3-day trip was in D.C., and those are the two departure cities that we lost planes on 9/11."