Walmart releases top-rated toy list determined by kids

(KFDX/KJTL) — Today, Walmart officially kicked off the holiday toy season with the release of its Top Rated by Kids list – announcing this year’s hottest toys and trends determined by the true toy experts, kids.

This year’s Top Rated by Kids toy list is the longest in its history – featuring 48 of the hottest toys and gaming items for the first time – making it easy to shop based on any kid’s interests.

Hundreds of kids of all ages have tested the latest and greatest toys available at America’s Best Toy Shop, and now that votes are in, here are the six biggest toy trends for the year:

Famous Friends – Inspired by the year’s most popular cinema and TV show releases.

Toys such as: 6V Plush Simba (*Walmart exclusive), Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak (*Walmart exclusive gift box) and Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower

Unboxing Toys – An evolution from last year’s collectibles trend, focusing on each toy’s story and how kids play with them.

Toys such as LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper, Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack or What’s In My Purse – Doll Purse (*Walmart exclusive)

Interactive Toys – Innovative toys that are responsive while kids play with them.

Such as Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box (*Walmart exclusive), Juno The Baby Elephant or Nascar Crash Racers Track Set (*Walmart exclusive)

Outdoor Fun – Outdoor toys that promote mobility, so kids can ride, slide and scoot in style.

Such as 24V Real Tree UTV (*Walmart exclusive), Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo (*Walmart exclusive) or Hover-1 Transport Scooter (*Walmart exclusive)

Aspirational Play – Toys that ignite passions for aspirational careers.

Such as Barbie Dreamplane, Kindi Kids Doll or Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue (*Walmart exclusive)

Gaming – Gadgets and accessories that enhance kids’ digital adventures.

Such as Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop or Kraken Grn 2019.

