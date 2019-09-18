WARNING- EMOTIONAL: FL Grandma says “He took my whole world away”

Breaking News
(NBC) — A Florida mother and her four children are dead, allegedly at the hands of that woman’s husband.

Casei Jones, 32, and her four children had not been seen in six weeks.

Central Florida deputies are working to have Michael Jones, the woman’s husband, transferred back to Marion County from Georgia, where he was captured.

On Tuesday, the victims’ grandmother and mother, Nikki Jones, sat down to speak with WESH 2’s Michelle Meredith.

“I hope he sees their faces. I hope he has nightmares every night,” Nikki Jones said.

